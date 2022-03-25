X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 34,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 69,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

