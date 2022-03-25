Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.14, but opened at $57.48. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 7,918 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.