Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 652,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WING opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.16. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

Several research firms have commented on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

