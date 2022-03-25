Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.62

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.62 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.48). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.48), with a volume of 306 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The firm has a market cap of £231.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Wilmington’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

