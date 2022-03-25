Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

