West Branch Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.24. 365,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

