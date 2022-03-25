West Branch Capital LLC Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after acquiring an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after buying an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 5,373,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,067. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.