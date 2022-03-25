West Branch Capital LLC Sells 281 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 1,794,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

