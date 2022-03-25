West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 270 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.34 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

