West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,374,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

