West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,651,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

