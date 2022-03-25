West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $175.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,553. The company has a market capitalization of $460.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

