West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.12. 2,367,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

