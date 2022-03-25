Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Purchases A$5,895,558.87 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Rating) insider Mike Roche acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5,837.19 ($4,323.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,895,558.87 ($4,367,080.64).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.22%.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

