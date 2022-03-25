Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). Approximately 232,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 203,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £37.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75.

About Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

