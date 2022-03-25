Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Cut by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. 8,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,694. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

