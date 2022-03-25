Wells Fargo & Company Raises CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $329.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $329.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of CACI opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 52 week low of $235.34 and a 52 week high of $309.80.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

