WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

