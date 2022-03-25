Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Superior Drilling Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $3.65 billion 0.63 -$450.00 million N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products $13.34 million 2.34 -$530,000.00 ($0.02) -55.50

Superior Drilling Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products -3.97% -31.85% -8.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weatherford International and Superior Drilling Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weatherford International presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.15%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Superior Drilling Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair. The firm also produces and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for oil field service firms. The company was founded by Annette Deuel Meier and Gilbert Troy Meier in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, UT.

