Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 538,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,835,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $35.33 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.