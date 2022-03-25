Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 538,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,835,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $35.33 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82.

