Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $91.82 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $116.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35.
