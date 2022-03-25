Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

NYSE PKG opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $157.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

