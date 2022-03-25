Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.15 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

