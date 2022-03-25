Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

