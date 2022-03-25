Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) to post sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $15.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,900,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 707,924 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 232,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $135.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.57. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

