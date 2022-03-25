Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.63

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.57. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 641 shares trading hands.

WDH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.