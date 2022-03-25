Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.7% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.01. The firm has a market cap of $415.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

