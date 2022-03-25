Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

VMC stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $158.73 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

