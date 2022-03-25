Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein Sells 4,955 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $359.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

