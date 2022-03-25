Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,852,496 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

