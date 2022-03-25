Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.27.

About Vivos (Get Rating)

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

