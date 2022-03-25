Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

