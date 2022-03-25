Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $105.85.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

