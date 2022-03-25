Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 308,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

