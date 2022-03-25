Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 9,796 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

