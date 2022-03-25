Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 1,943 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enphase Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $197.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

