Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

