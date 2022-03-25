Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. SJW Group has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

