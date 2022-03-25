Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.27.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

