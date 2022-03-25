Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vicor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.