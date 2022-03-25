Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 4,676,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,927. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.