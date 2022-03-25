Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.