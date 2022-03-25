Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 699,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

