Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 5.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.62. 4,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 866,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $13,299,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $10,808,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

