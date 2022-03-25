Venus Reward Token (VRT) Hits Market Cap of $13.27 Million

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $13.27 million and $363,009.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00035500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00112537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

