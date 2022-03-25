Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LON VLS opened at GBX 6.41 ($0.08) on Thursday. Velocys has a 12-month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.