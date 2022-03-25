Velo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Velo has a market cap of $43.85 million and $2.11 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Velo has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.10 or 0.07017572 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,338.28 or 0.99979641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

