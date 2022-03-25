Vectorspace AI Price Reaches $2.28 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00308527 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.92 or 0.01326430 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,770,120 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

