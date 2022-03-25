Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

VBLT opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

