Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

VBLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

VBLT opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

